Underhill tasted rivalry with Wales when he was student at Cardiff University Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sam Underhill was given a taste of one of rugby’s great rivalries when he watched Wales’ most recent victory at Twickenham from the students’ union bar at Cardiff University. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this