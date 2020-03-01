Global  

Comedian Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss in support of Swansea's Boss Brewing

Wales Online Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Comedian Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss in support of Swansea's Boss BrewingJoe Lycett changed his name to Hugo Boss after the fashion giant was involved in a legal battle with the brewery
