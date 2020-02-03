Global  

Boris Johnson urged to stop 'cosying up' to Trump and focus on UK-EU trade talks

Independent Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
UK government publishes its negotiating objectives with US with trade talks expected to begin later in March
News video: UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate

UK on collision course with EU over trade talks mandate 01:54

 The UK government has unveiled a tough negotiating mandate for trade talks with the European Union, saying it will walk away with no deal at the end of the transition period In December if "good progress" is not made by June. Joe Davies reports.

PM: No 'race to the bottom' in EU trade talks [Video]PM: No 'race to the bottom' in EU trade talks

Boris Johnson says that the Government will not engage in a "race to the bottom" in its trade talks with the European Union. The prime minister added that he wants to see "mutual recognition of each..

Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal [Video]Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal

The European Union and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he need not sign up to the bloc&apos;s rules and Brussels warns of tariffs and..

Boris Johnson news – live: Brexit trade talks 'could be delayed' due to coronavirus, as Tory MPs turn on PM over potential tax hike

Follow all the latest developments
Independent

Boris Johnson claims he will 'drive a hard bargain' in Trump trade talks

'We have the best negotiators in the business,' Boris Johnson says
Independent

