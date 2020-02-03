Global  

Boris Johnson claims he will 'drive a hard bargain' in Trump trade talks

Independent Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
'We have the best negotiators in the business,' Boris Johnson says
Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal [Video]Johnson talks tough on post-Brexit trade deal

The European Union and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he need not sign up to the bloc&apos;s rules and Brussels warns of tariffs and..

Britain vows to drive hard bargain in U.S. trade talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned he would drive a hard bargain with the United States in upcoming trade talks as the government sets out its...
Boris Johnson urged to stop 'cosying up' to Trump and focus on UK-EU trade talks

UK government publishes its negotiating objectives with US with trade talks expected to begin later in March
carribablue

peter alexander Boris Johnson claims he will 'drive a hard bargain' in Trump trade talks https://t.co/10aL6B83Dj https://t.co/LLMIsWpIdt 2 hours ago

raemadema

donna osullivan RT @Independent: Boris Johnson claims he will 'drive a hard bargain' in UK-US trade talks https://t.co/U2JbwR0ZUM 3 hours ago

gobnewsportal

GOB News Portal Boris Johnson claims he will &apos;drive a hard bargain&apos; in Trump trade talks https://t.co/IBAzxnowuN https://t.co/s3x3O8RuBv 3 hours ago

kelie003

kellyman Boris Johnson claims he will &apos;drive a hard bargain&apos; in Trump trade talks https://t.co/RSNrio2wRC https://t.co/j0fTKIpt6Q 3 hours ago

gobradiouk

GOB TV and Radio Boris Johnson claims he will &apos;drive a hard bargain&apos; in Trump trade talks https://t.co/BL5PWd9Ed2 https://t.co/KvlRiEh43P 3 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Boris Johnson claims he will 'drive a hard bargain' in UK-US trade talks https://t.co/LsfI0Qq3on 3 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Boris Johnson claims he will 'drive a hard bargain' in UK-US trade talks https://t.co/U2JbwR0ZUM 3 hours ago

UK_News_b

UK News Plow Boris Johnson claims he will ‘drive a hard bargain’ in Trump trade talks https://t.co/ysyUQcY3EW +1 UKBot #UK #news 3 hours ago

