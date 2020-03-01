Global  

Everton boss Ancelotti denies disrespecting ref after VAR disallows late winner

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Carlo Ancelotti was sent off after seeing Everton denied a last-gasp winner against Manchester United in a VAR decision that Dominic Calvert-Lewin called a “disaster”.
News video: Ancelotti: Goal should have stood

Ancelotti: Goal should have stood 03:03

 Carlo Ancelotti says Gylfi Sigurdsson didn't impede the view of David de Gea and Everton's late winner should have stood.

