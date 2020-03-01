Carlo Ancelotti was sent off after seeing Everton denied a last-gasp winner against Manchester United in a VAR decision that Dominic Calvert-Lewin called a “disaster”.



Recent related news from verified sources Carlo Ancelotti questions VAR after Everton denied late winner Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti felt his side's late winner over Manchester United should have stood The post Carlo Ancelotti questions VAR after Everton denied...

Team Talk 12 hours ago



Sport24.co.za | Everton boss Ancelotti sees red in Man United draw Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was sent off after approaching the referee as yet more VAR controversy contributed to a fiery finish in a draw with Manchester...

News24 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Everton boss Ancelotti denies disrespecting ref after VAR disallows late winner 6 minutes ago Manchester United News Everton boss Ancelotti denies disrespecting ref after VAR disallows late winner https://t.co/XyZ5v2ey9y https://t.co/opdOAZmOj5 6 minutes ago SportsGridUK Everton boss Ancelotti denies disrespecting ref after VAR disallows late winner https://t.co/PNbOyEQPL6 https://t.co/XLz7IiEMu3 14 minutes ago Sports News Desk Carlo Ancelotti denies disrespecting referee after Manchester United draw: The Everton FC boss was given his marchi… https://t.co/2vGSh5OYvO 11 hours ago