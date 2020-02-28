Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Boris Johnson calls emergency Cobra meeting over coronavirus as UK cases hit 36

Boris Johnson calls emergency Cobra meeting over coronavirus as UK cases hit 36

Tamworth Herald Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson calls emergency Cobra meeting over coronavirus as UK cases hit 36Boris Johnson is expected to warn ministers that Covid-19 will present a "significant challenge" to the country as he finalises a new battle plan by the Government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: PM says UK has resources to deal with virus

PM says UK has resources to deal with virus 02:28

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK has the resources and capacity to deal with the coronavirus outbreak ahead of a Cobra meeting being held on Monday to set out the next measures in the Government's approach. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36 [Video]Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36

Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus is 'top priority' [Video]Boris Johnson: Coronavirus is 'top priority'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed sympathy for the family of the country's first fatality caused by the COVID-19 viral disease. He said his thoughts were with the family of the man,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson calls emergency coronavirus meeting - for three days time

Boris Johnson has called an emergency Cobra meeting of government ministers to discuss the rapidly escalating global coronavirus crisis, to be held on Monday.
Independent

Johnson urged to ‘get a grip’ on the coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson is under fire for waiting until next week to chair his first meeting of the Government’s Cobra contingencies committee on the coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_grahamyoung

Graham Young Boris Johnson calls emergency Cobra meeting over coronavirus. @birmingham_live @jamesdrodger @NHSMidlands @PHE_uk https://t.co/EQWfu31SHf 25 minutes ago

WithKindRegard

*Sarah* Boris Johnson calls emergency Cobra meeting over coronavirus https://t.co/3M9siJkGpZ 45 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Boris Johnson calls emergency Cobra meeting over coronavirus as UK cases hit 36 https://t.co/DhsrSVc8cg 51 minutes ago

ReehanaTaj

Queen of Chai RT @wisheart12: The headline "Johnson calls emergency coronavirus meeting - for three day's time" epitomises his lazy, careless & dangerous… 15 hours ago

WaggleWoof

Waggle & Woof RT @ElRaynerista: Boris Johnson finally calls an 'Emergency' Cobra meeting. But don't worry everyone... It's for Monday - so Bozo's Weekend… 1 day ago

ChrisKeelty

Chris J Keelty🔶 should #PritiPatel be there Boris Johnson calls emergency coronavirus meeting - for three days time https://t.co/u5JfFteEgy 1 day ago

mcdowell_martin

Martin McDowell RT @Rozkez67: Boris Johnson #NotMyPM calls an Emergency COBRA meeting for Monday morning next week. Honest, it is an Emergency meeting th… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.