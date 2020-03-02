Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Anne-Marie apologises for 'offensive' Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway sketch

Anne-Marie apologises for 'offensive' Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway sketch

Wales Online Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Anne-Marie apologises for 'offensive' Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway sketchAnne-Marie took to Twitter to say sorry to those "affected and hurt" by her performance
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ant and Dec: ITV removes offensive flag from latest Saturday Night Takeaway episode

It's no longer available to watch on repeat viewings following viewer outrage
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.