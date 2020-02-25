Global  

Health chief promises ‘business as usual’ if coronavirus spreads across Scotland

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Scotland will continue with “business as usual” even in the event of coronavirus spreading across the country, according to its chief medical officer.
 Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled from Italy – the worst-affected country in Europe.

