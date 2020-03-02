Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sharon Osbourne cut sleeves off 'cheating f***er' Ozzy's coats after affair

Sharon Osbourne cut sleeves off 'cheating f***er' Ozzy's coats after affair

Tamworth Herald Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Sharon Osbourne cut sleeves off 'cheating f***er' Ozzy's coats after affairSharon O, wife of the Black Sabbath star, branded him a "cheating f***er" - and cut off the sleeve of every coat he owns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Sharon Osbourne cut sleeves off 'cheating f***er' Ozzy's coats after affair: https://t.co/1di4F1jUDe 4 seconds ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Sharon Osbourne cut sleeves off 'cheating f***er' Ozzy's coats after affair https://t.co/xvmPlpJV7U 11 seconds ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Sharon Osbourne cut sleeves off 'cheating f***er' Ozzy's coats after affair https://t.co/suwEwDt6sT 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.