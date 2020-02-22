Police officers under investigation over Streatham attack crash

Robert Acton RT @MPFed: Two Metropolitan Police officers who were bravely responding to the terrorist attack in Streatham have been left dumbstruck afte… 25 seconds ago Inspector Gadget Officers under investigation for dangerous driving to #streathamattack attack https://t.co/6wzH19dfTz 33 seconds ago Phil Hylton RT @PeterStefanovi2: This is shocking. Two Metropolitan Police officers bravely responding to the terrorist attack in Streatham have been t… 48 seconds ago West Virginia Topics Chicago officers are under investigation after video shows police shooting a man at a train station… https://t.co/JLDzD5JA3n 9 minutes ago Cristina Officers under investigation for dangerous driving to Streatham attack https://t.co/wtlWJN7NyP via @MailOnline this… https://t.co/yrnheCHZA7 12 minutes ago