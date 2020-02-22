Global  

Police officers under investigation over Streatham attack crash

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Two police officers called to the aftermath of the Streatham terror attack are under investigation for alleged dangerous driving and misconduct over a car crash.
Streatham terror attack: Two police officers under investigation for 'dangerous driving and misconduct'

Unmarked vehicle in crash with two others, says watchdog
Independent Also reported by •BBC NewsTamworth Herald

Man suffers in head injuries in attack on Brighton seafront

A man suffered head injuries in an attack on Brighton seafront in the early hours of this morning, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Saturday 22 February). The...
Brighton and Hove News


