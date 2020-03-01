Global  

Joe Lycett changes name

Birmingham comedian Joe Lycett has legally changed his name in a jibe against German luxury designer Hugo Boss.
Joe Lycett reveals impact of legally changing his name to Hugo Boss

The comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett has said that changing his name to Hugo Boss to taunt the fashion company has been “a headache”.
Belfast Telegraph

Comedian Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss in support of Swansea's Boss Brewing

Comedian Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss in support of Swansea's Boss BrewingJoe Lycett changed his name to Hugo Boss after the fashion giant was involved in a legal battle with the brewery
Wales Online

