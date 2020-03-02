Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Metropolitan Police Service > Met Police officers investigated over Streatham attack

Met Police officers investigated over Streatham attack

BBC News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The chairman of the Met Police Federation describes the investigation as "a complete joke".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scenes of despair and violence as migrants removed from central Cape Town [Video]Scenes of despair and violence as migrants removed from central Cape Town

South African police continued removing migrants who were camping outside the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town, South Africa. Footage filmed on Monday (March 2) shows children and women..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:47Published

Gunman Shot By Police In Little Village [Video]Gunman Shot By Police In Little Village

Police said the gunman fired at officers before they shot back at 21st Street and Fairfield Avenue.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Streatham terror attack: Two police officers under investigation for 'dangerous driving and misconduct'

Unmarked vehicle in crash with two others, says watchdog
Independent

Man killed by police during incident at Catholic church

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Ana police officers fatally shot a armed man Sunday afternoon inside a Catholic church, the Orange County Register reported. The...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

gaijinrose

Ellie Rose Elliott RT @NJamesWorld: Probed for tackling terror: Police watchdog takes 'astonishing' decision to investigate officers for 'dangerous driving an… 5 minutes ago

highprophetsfaq

#hopeisnotatactic BBC News - Met Police officers investigated over Streatham attack crash https://t.co/225z2ajjED Absolutely outrageous. #police #metpolice 8 minutes ago

MPFedOC

Ollie Cochran RT @SkyNews: Police officers investigated over crash after Streatham terror attack https://t.co/V8Z9X3os9L 8 minutes ago

MarkGander3

Mark Gander RT @TheBruceMasters: I said this would happen on the day of the attack ⬇️ 'Probed for tackling terror: Police watchdog investigates office… 16 minutes ago

M_Stevens94

MattStevens Police officers investigated over crash after Streatham terror attack https://t.co/t142G2x88w what a joke… https://t.co/mdN4xq5UEs 16 minutes ago

newsgyre1

newsgyre Met Police officers investigated over Streatham attack https://t.co/Wh1jXWPXAb https://t.co/YAWhps3VtJ 22 minutes ago

Ma1r3ad

Mairead🌞🧘‍♀️💕 Probed for tackling terror: Police watchdog takes astonishing decision to investigate officers for 'dangerous drivi… https://t.co/gtrCegXZhk 25 minutes ago

CoreySimpson5

Corey Simpson Met Police officers investigated over Streatham attack crash https://t.co/5GBInL96wZ 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.