Peter Andre denies telling fans not to touch him over coronavirus fears

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Maurizio Sarri backs Juventus fans as Lyon try to ban supporters over coronavirus fears Coronavirus fears in Italy have brought sporting clashes to a halt - but fans from Turin will travel to Lyon this evening to watch Juventus play

Daily Star 5 days ago



Italian fans mingle calmly in Lyon amid coronavirus fears As black-and-white clad Juventus fans mingled in the restaurants and bars of Lyon ahead of a Champions League game Wednesday, the decision to let the match go...

Seattle Times 5 days ago





Tweets about this