Grenfell Inquiry delayed amid angry outburst Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Grenfell Inquiry was adjourned moments after Monday’s hearings began, following an outburst from members of the public asking the chairman: “Have you sold your soul yet, Sir Martin.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Grenfell Inquiry delayed amid angry outburst Courtesy: Grenfell Inquiry The Grenfell Inquiry was adjourned moments after Monday’s hearings began, following an outburst from members of the public asking the chairman: “Have you sold your soul.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published 2 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this