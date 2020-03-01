Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Zinchenko already looking ahead after Manchester City’s latest cup success

Zinchenko already looking ahead after Manchester City’s latest cup success

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Oleksandr Zinchenko says Manchester City are already thinking about their next challenge after getting their hands on the Carabao Cup yet again.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win

Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win 00:46

 Pep Guardiola says his side must have a "big club" mentality of moving on to the next available trophy after Sunday's League Cup triumph.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola: Foden can achieve whatever he wants [Video]Guardiola: Foden can achieve whatever he wants

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says midfielder Phil Foden "can achieve what he wants" in the game. The 19-year-old impressed in Sunday's Carabao Cup final victory over Aston Villa on Sunday but has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Foden impresses Neville in City cup triumph [Video]Foden impresses Neville in City cup triumph

Gary Neville is joined by Dharmesh Sheth to discuss Manchester City's Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa and believes the performance of Phil Foden can be a platform for City to build a future with..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa vs Manchester City live: Wembley build up, Carabao Cup team news

Aston Villa vs Manchester City live: Wembley build up, Carabao Cup team newsAVFC news live | All the latest updates from BirminghamLive as Aston Villa prepare for Manchester City at Wembley this afternoon
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserBelfast TelegraphtalkSPORT

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Holders Man City draw Newcastle United

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Holders Manchester City will travel to Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
BBC Local News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.