Covid-19 taking toll on northern Italy’s doctors and nurses

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Covid-19 outbreak in northern Italy has so overwhelmed the public health system there that officials are taking extraordinary measures to care for the sick, seeking to bring doctors out of retirement and accelerate graduation dates for nursing students. 👓 View full article



