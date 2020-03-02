Global  

Perth Barclays bank closed after Greenpeace activists disable doors in protest against climate change

Daily Record Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Perth Barclays bank closed after Greenpeace activists disable doors in protest against climate changeCampaigners say Barclays must stop funding the climate emergency
Greenpeace glues locks on Barclays bank branches in Wales as part of climate change protest

Greenpeace glues locks on Barclays bank branches in Wales as part of climate change protestSeven branches have been blocked by protesters
Wales Online

Climate change: Greenpeace stops Barclays from opening branches

The group stops the bank from opening branches in a nationwide protest against the funding of fossil fuels.
BBC News Also reported by •Western Daily Press

TaniaWren

TaniaWren RT @The_PA: A Perth bank is closed today after it was targeted by @GreenpeaceUK who are demanding it stops funding fossil fuels such as coa… 2 hours ago

The_PA

PerthshireAdvertiser A Perth bank is closed today after it was targeted by @GreenpeaceUK who are demanding it stops funding fossil fuels… https://t.co/QLRxHCFXzk 2 hours ago

