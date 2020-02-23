Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Pansexual comedian Joe Lycett legally changes name to Hugo Boss to troll fashion brand

Pansexual comedian Joe Lycett legally changes name to Hugo Boss to troll fashion brand

PinkNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Joe Lycett has changed his name by deed poll to Hugo Boss to protest the fashion brand’s treatment of small businesses and charities. The comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett said he had changed his name legally after hearing that Hugo Boss (the company) had sent a cease and desist letters to a number of …...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Maserati MC20 - the name of the new super sports car [Video]Maserati MC20 - the name of the new super sports car

Maserati has chosen the Maserati Multi 70 trimaran and Giovanni Soldini’s Team to tell the world the name of its new super sports car, developed, engineered and 100% built in Italy. Today, the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:47Published

Arti Singh on Shefali Jariwala’s claim that Asim Riaz hit on her Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Arti Singh on Shefali Jariwala’s claim that Asim Riaz hit on her Bigg Boss 13

Arti Singh on Shefali Jariwala’s claim that Asim Riaz hit on her Bigg Boss 13

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 14:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Comedian Joe Lycett changes his name to Hugo Boss

Lycett is taking a stand against the fashion firm over its treatment of similarly-named companies.
BBC News

Comedian Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss in support of Swansea's Boss Brewing

Comedian Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss in support of Swansea's Boss BrewingJoe Lycett changed his name to Hugo Boss after the fashion giant was involved in a legal battle with the brewery
Wales Online


Tweets about this

RickCall0

Ghoulish Fiend RT @PinkNews: Pansexual comedian Joe Lycett legally changes name to Hugo Boss to troll fashion brand https://t.co/cxPEJmd1yH 30 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Pansexual comedian Joe Lycett legally changes name to Hugo Boss to troll fashion brand https://t.co/cxPEJmd1yH 1 hour ago

Brand_Babe

Brand Babe Pansexual comedian Joe Lycett legally changes name to Hugo Boss to troll fashion brand - PinkNews https://t.co/L6PEIBseIA 1 hour ago

crewislife

ъรεս RT @pinknews: Pansexual comedian Joe Lycett legally changes name to Hugo Boss to troll fashion brand… https://t.co/PufgE5Mm3X 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.