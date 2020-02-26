Global  

Reinvigorated Joe Biden throws down gauntlet to Bernie Sanders

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
An emboldened Joe Biden is trying to cast himself as the clear moderate alternative to progressive Bernie Sanders as the Democrats’ shrinking presidential field races toward Super Tuesday.
News video: Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary 00:32

 According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders decisively for his first victory of the 2020 election campaign. Biden’s bid has been gaining steam after...

What’s Next For Joe Biden? [Video]What’s Next For Joe Biden?

Joe Biden’s campaign adviser and allies say their challenge is now to seize on the momentum from South Carolina. They want to lock down the moderate wing of the Democratic party, making it a choice..

Biden Projected Winner In South Carolina [Video]Biden Projected Winner In South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to win the South Carolina’s Democratic primary. According to Reuters, a large quantity of black voter support propelled Biden to the finish line. Sen. Bernie..

Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is the Democratic front-runner, but a win by former vice-president Joe Biden in Saturday’s South Carolina primary could give him a boost ahead...
Dead Heat: Sanders and Biden Neck And Neck In New Texas Primary Poll

Dead Heat: Sanders and Biden Neck And Neck In New Texas Primary PollA new Progress Texas/Public Policy Polling survey reveals that the Texas primary is a dead heat, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders...
