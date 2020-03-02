Global  

Coronavirus: Scotland should plan for 'significant outbreak'

Coronavirus: Scotland should plan for 'significant outbreak'

BBC Local News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tayside and Central Scotland -- The first minister warns that more cases are likely to follow the one confirmed case in Scotland.
Scotland preparing for significant outbreak of coronavirus, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish Government is expecting a “significant outbreak of coronavirus” after the first case was diagnosed in the country on...
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: Sturgeon says government 'planning for a significant outbreak'

Nicola Sturgeon has given an update after the first confirmed coronavirus case in Scotland.
BBC News


