Coronavirus: Scotland should plan for 'significant outbreak'

BBC News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The first minister warns that more cases are likely to follow the one confirmed case in Scotland.
News video: Scotland planning for coronavirus outbreak

Scotland planning for coronavirus outbreak 01:20

 Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish Government is expecting a “significant outbreak of coronavirus” after the first case was diagnosed in the country on Sunday night.

Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive [Video]Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive

Four more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in England as the Prime Minister warned the spread of the virus is likely to become more significant across the UK. The new cases had all travelled..

Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36 [Video]Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36

Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled..

Scotland preparing for significant outbreak of coronavirus, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish Government is expecting a “significant outbreak of coronavirus” after the first case was diagnosed in the country on...
Belfast Telegraph

Scotland 'ready for significant coronavirus outbreak' as Nicola Sturgeon heads to cobra meeting

Scotland 'ready for significant coronavirus outbreak' as Nicola Sturgeon heads to cobra meetingThe First Minister chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Committee (SGoRR) on Sunday evening and is expected to take part in the UK...
Daily Record

