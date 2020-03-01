Coronavirus: Scotland should plan for 'significant outbreak'

The first minister warns that more cases are likely to follow the one confirmed case in Scotland.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive Four more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in England as the Prime Minister warned the spread of the virus is likely to become more significant across the UK. The new cases had all travelled.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published 2 hours ago Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36 Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published 20 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Scotland preparing for significant outbreak of coronavirus, says Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish Government is expecting a “significant outbreak of coronavirus” after the first case was diagnosed in the country on...

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago



Scotland 'ready for significant coronavirus outbreak' as Nicola Sturgeon heads to cobra meeting The First Minister chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Committee (SGoRR) on Sunday evening and is expected to take part in the UK...

Daily Record 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this