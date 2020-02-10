Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Hilarious gay men’s choir tribute to Laura Dern now has a stomping dance club remix

Hilarious gay men’s choir tribute to Laura Dern now has a stomping dance club remix

PinkNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
It’s news we never expected to write, but, the Laura Dern song has defied all expectations and has officially gotten even gayer. The anthem to the Oscar-winning Marriage Story star, which went viral last month after it was performed by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles alongside Glee‘s Alex Newell at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscar-winner Laura Dern: This country better get our act together [Video]Oscar-winner Laura Dern: This country better get our act together

Laura Dern got an early birthday present as she won the best supporting actress Oscar. Dern paid tribute to her Little Women director Greta Gerwig and said she deserves an Academy Award of her own.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News [Video]Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News

The first-time Oscar winner thanked her cast, director Noah Baumbach while also expressing gratitude for her famous actor parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:02Published


Tweets about this

afa_queer

QueerAFA RT @PinkNews: Hilarious gay men’s choir tribute to Laura Dern now has a stomping dance club remix https://t.co/zq9uuX5dmw 22 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Hilarious gay men’s choir tribute to Laura Dern now has a stomping dance club remix https://t.co/zq9uuX5dmw 24 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս RT @pinknews: Hilarious gay men’s choir tribute to Laura Dern now has a stomping dance club remix… https://t.co/yaGFdjWuIN 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.