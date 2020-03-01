Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Louvre closed amid debate over France’s Covid-19 measures

Louvre closed amid debate over France’s Covid-19 measures

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Tourists trying to visit the Louvre Museum on Monday were out of luck, as the world’s most visited museum stayed closed for a second straight day because of workers’ worries about the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears 01:20

 France's Louvre museum in Paris closed its doors to the public on Sunday as workers demanded more precautions against the spread of COVID-19View on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars. But according to CNN, concerns about the novel coronavirus have shut it down. Museum staff met on Sunday to discuss the health..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Louvre closed amid debate over France’s Covid-19 measures https://t.co/7hbAJFB3rk 32 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Louvre closed amid debate over France’s Covid-19 measures https://t.co/zTn9UUQUbZ 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.