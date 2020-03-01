Louvre closed amid debate over France’s Covid-19 measures

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tourists trying to visit the Louvre Museum on Monday were out of luck, as the world’s most visited museum stayed closed for a second straight day because of workers’ worries about the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

19 hours ago < > Embed Credit: euronews (in English) - Published Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears 01:20 France's Louvre museum in Paris closed its doors to the public on Sunday as workers demanded more precautions against the spread of COVID-19View on euronews