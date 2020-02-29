Global  

PM asks Cabinet Office to ‘establish the facts’ after Priti Patel allegations

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts”, following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code.
News video: Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims

Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims 02:10

 Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to "establish the facts" following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove confirmed the action being taken following an urgent question from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Report...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has confidence in his Home Secretary Priti Patel despite claims of bullying following the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam as Permanent Secretary to the Home..

Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit and launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel. He said he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated..

Priti Patel bullying investigation launched by Cabinet Office

Priti Patel is being investigated by the Cabinet Secretary over allegations of bullying, following the shock resignation of her top civil servant.
Independent Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

UK PM Johnson launches inquiry into interior minister bullying allegations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked officials to "establish the facts" by launching an inquiry into allegations of bullying against interior minister...
Reuters

