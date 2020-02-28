Global  

Flavor Flav ‘fired from Public Enemy over Bernie Sanders spat’

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Flavor Flav has been fired from hip hop group Public Enemy following a spat over an appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally, according to Rolling Stone.
News video: Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction

Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction 00:35

 Flavor Flav has been fired by Public Enemy. "Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav." "We thank him for his years of service and wish him well." Flavor Flav and Public Enemy rapper Chuck D were beefing over their group's name being used by Bernie Sanders....

