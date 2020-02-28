Global  

There are now more people in the Church of England who support same-sex marriage than oppose it

PinkNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
More people in the Church of England now support same-sex marriage than oppose it, a groundbreaking new poll has found. The YouGov poll, which was commissioned by the Ozanne Foundation and was conducted over the last two weeks, found that 48 per cent of Church of England members believe same-sex marriage is right, while...
Most Anglicans now support same-sex marriage despite official Church of England stance

YouGov study found almost half of Anglicans think same-sex marriage is right, compared to a third in 2013
