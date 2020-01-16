Global  

Man accused of killing wife Lu Na McKinney weeps as 999 calls played in court

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Man accused of killing wife Lu Na McKinney weeps as 999 calls played in courtThe alleged controlling husband accused of drugging his young wife before dumping her over the side of a cruiser on Fermanagh's Lower Lough Erne, sobbed and wept quietly in court on Monday as his 999 calls were played for the jury.
