Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Joe Root reveals England players will not shake hands in Sri Lanka

Joe Root reveals England players will not shake hands in Sri Lanka

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
England players will not be shaking hands on the tour to Sri Lanka, captain Joe Root has revealed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History [Video]5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History As Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, here's a look back at the five best players in the 54-year..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

Joe Root: Young players at the heart of England's victory over South Africa [Video]Joe Root: Young players at the heart of England's victory over South Africa

England cricket Test match captain and batsman Ollie Pope speak to the press following their victory over South Africa in the third Test to bring the series to a 2-1 lead over their hosts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England will not shake hands on Sri Lanka tour

Captain Joe Root says England's players will not shake hands during the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka because of the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News Also reported by •The AgeNews24BBC Local NewstalkSPORTReuters IndiaBelfast TelegraphIndependent

Cricket-England replace handshakes with fist bumps over coronavirus fears

England players will not be shaking hands on their tour of Sri Lanka and will use fist bumps instead to greet each other following the coronavirus outbreak,...
Reuters India Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependent

Tweets about this

pasport

PA Sport England players won't be shaking hands with each other on the tour of Sri Lanka https://t.co/ltVl7kVDQJ 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.