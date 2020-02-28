Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Ryanair cancel flights

Coronavirus: Ryanair cancel flights

Hereford Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Ryanair has become the latest airline to cancel flights due to a drop in demand caused by Covid-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

JetBlue Waives Cancellations Fees Due to Coronavirus [Video]JetBlue Waives Cancellations Fees Due to Coronavirus

JetBlue is waiving cancellations fees on flights between February 27 and March 11 for customers unwilling to travel during the coronavirus outbreak. Flights will have to be completed by June 1, though.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

Delta Halts Some MSP Flights Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Delta Halts Some MSP Flights Over Coronavirus Concerns

Erin Hassanzadeh spoke with passengers stepping off one of the last Delta flights coming or going to South Korea (3:27). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dobiemanengland

colin bastafield RT @SkyNews: #Coronavirus: British Airways and Ryanair cancel hundreds of flights between UK and parts of Europe and US https://t.co/VgsIKA… 8 seconds ago

AhsonTariq

Ahson Tariq RT @WarsontheBrink: #Coronavirus: British Airways and Ryanair cancel hundreds of flights between #UK and parts of #Europe and #US https://t… 20 seconds ago

Lulabella0

Dorothy Coronavirus: British Airways and Ryanair cancel hundreds of flights due to COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/OTCAm46ADn 39 seconds ago

Ezeonufo

Ezeonufo Chukwunonso RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: British Airways and Ryanair cancel hundreds of flights due to outbreak https://t.co/AZfcjj7Np5 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.