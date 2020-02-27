Global  

NHS gets £1.7million extra to help battle coronavirus as number of UK cases hits 40

Tamworth Herald Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
NHS gets £1.7million extra to help battle coronavirus as number of UK cases hits 40NHS England has also put a new NHS 111 online service in place after a surge in inquiries about the virus.
