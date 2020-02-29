Global  

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe still not tested for coronavirus, says husband

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran has criticised a government minister over his “disingenuous” update to Parliament, amid fears she has contracted coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing 02:35

 The husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he fears she's contracted the coronavirus at the prison in Tehran.

3 Members Of Family Quarantined For Possible Coronavirus Infection [Video]3 Members Of Family Quarantined For Possible Coronavirus Infection

Pam Angel says her husband and two adult sons started feeling sick during a ski trip to Italy. Tom Wait reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:40Published

New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois Are Husband And Wife [Video]New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois Are Husband And Wife

CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports on what the state is saying in terms of precautions and testing after two more confirmed cases of coronavirus are found in the state.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:38Published


Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe thought to have contracted coronavirus in Iran prison, says husband

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman detained in Iran, has contracted suspected novel coronavirus, her husband has said.
Independent Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus in NZ: Infected woman says her husband has also tested positive

Coronavirus in NZ: Infected woman says her husband has also tested positiveThe second Kiwi to be confirmed as having coronavirus says her husband has also tested positive, bringing the numbers of cases in this country to four.The woman,...
New Zealand Herald

