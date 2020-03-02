Global  

Barclays branches in Birmingham shut down by Greenpeace climate protest

Tamworth Herald Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Barclays branches in Birmingham shut down by Greenpeace climate protestGreenpeace are demanding that Barclays, the biggest funder of fossil fuels among European banks, stop propping up oil, gas and coal companies and channel funding into renewable energy.
Climate change: Greenpeace stops Barclays from opening branches

The group stops the bank from opening branches in a nationwide protest against the funding of fossil fuels.
BBC News

Greenpeace glues locks on Barclays bank branches in Wales as part of climate change protest

Greenpeace glues locks on Barclays bank branches in Wales as part of climate change protestSeven branches have been blocked by protesters
Wales Online


plsimps

Paula Simps RLB4PM🌹🦇🇵🇸 RT @jamesdrodger: Barclays branches in Birmingham shut down by Greenpeace climate protest https://t.co/0S0UbwQPg7 34 minutes ago

jamesdrodger

James Rodger Barclays branches in Birmingham shut down by Greenpeace climate protest https://t.co/0S0UbwQPg7 43 minutes ago

Paddys_worldFTW

🇬🇧 Patrick O'Connor 🇬🇧 @GreenpeaceUK @Barclays By shut down you mean sent people put to out stickers on branches right? Haven't seen a sin… https://t.co/c6PKlyDuay 8 hours ago

