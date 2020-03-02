Global  

Biden wins backing of Klobuchar and Buttigieg on eve of Super Tuesday

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have united behind Joe Biden’s presidential bid as moderate Democrats scrambled to boost the former vice president hours before voting began across a series of high-stakes Super Tuesday states.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg's Sudden Drop Out Reshaping Race As Super Tuesday Quickly Approaches

Buttigieg's Sudden Drop Out Reshaping Race As Super Tuesday Quickly Approaches 02:31

 With Super Tuesday right around the corner, Pete Buttigieg's sudden drop out of the presidential race is rapidly reshaping the playing field. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-1-2020)

