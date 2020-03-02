Biden wins backing of Klobuchar and Buttigieg on eve of Super Tuesday

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have united behind Joe Biden’s presidential bid as moderate Democrats scrambled to boost the former vice president hours before voting began across a series of high-stakes Super Tuesday states.

