Workers could be asked to stay home as Boris Johnson publishes coronavirus action plan

Tamworth Herald Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will publish the Goverment's detailed coronavirus plan.
News video: Coronavirus threat likely to become more significant, PM say

Coronavirus threat likely to become more significant, PM say 03:05

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says coronavirus is a "problem likely to become more significant" in the UK in the coming weeks. He adds the government has prepared a plan to takle the disease, contain the spread and protect the most vulnerable. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at...

'Significant expansion' of coronavirus possible in UK [Video]'Significant expansion' of coronavirus possible in UK

Boris Johnson warned there could be a “very significant expansion” of the number of cases of the virus in the UK.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:28Published

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely [Video]Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely

Speaking after an emergency coronavirus Cobra meeting where ministers gathered to discuss a “battle plan” to be published on Tuesday, Boris Johnson said the spread of Covid-19 was “likely” to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published


UK's coronavirus battle plan set to be unveiled as number of cases hits 40

Boris Johnson is due to set out the Government's plan, vowing that officials are "ready to take necessary steps" to contain coronavirus and protect the...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •WorldNewsReuters

Boris Johnson calls emergency Cobra meeting over coronavirus as UK cases hit 36

Boris Johnson calls emergency Cobra meeting over coronavirus as UK cases hit 36Boris Johnson is expected to warn ministers that Covid-19 will present a "significant challenge" to the country as he finalises a new battle plan by the...
Tamworth Herald

