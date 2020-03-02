Global  

Tommy Robinson ‘arrested over assault at Center Parcs pool’

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been arrested after a fight broke out at a holiday park, it has been reported.
Tommy Robinson 'arrested after fight breaks out in Center Parcs pool'

Tommy Robinson 'arrested after fight breaks out in Center Parcs pool'Witnesses claimed that Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, confronted another man before punching him in the face, The Sun reports
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Central Somerset GazetteIndependentDaily Record

