Crufts 2020: FFL Award

Express and Star Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Launching the world’s greatest dog show, the Kennel Club and James Middleton announced the five hero dogs that will compete in the public vote for the prestigious Friends for Life award at Crufts 2020.
