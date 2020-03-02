Global  

Priti Patel staff member received £25k payout over bullying allegations

BBC Local News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Essex -- The DWP staff member claimed she had been the victim of bullying by the then employment minister.
Recent related news from verified sources

Priti Patel staff member 'received payout after attempting suicide' following bullying claims

Woman was shouted at and dismissed from private office role because Ms Patel 'doesn't like your face', according to legal correspondence
Independent

Priti Patel faces allegations of bullying staff in third department

Home Secretary Priti Patel is facing allegations of bullying staff in a third government department.
Belfast Telegraph

CaroleStockholm

Carole Stockholm RT @BeccyRyan: “The accusations of bullying were made against the department not Priti, and the payout [to the member of staff] was made by… 9 hours ago

Jenni_Davis76

Jenni Davis RT @Card007Teri: Below is a pic of Priti Patel being reminded in PMQs by Corbyn how she’d bullied and humiliated a staff member to the poin… 10 hours ago

oli_oliver1234

oli RT @TheSaintDailyE1: More allegations of bullying are reported against Home Secretary Priti Patel. This staff member is reported to have be… 12 hours ago

TheSaintDailyE1

The Saint Daily Express More allegations of bullying are reported against Home Secretary Priti Patel. This staff member is reported to have… https://t.co/cgQwxtXDnP 13 hours ago

az_sulley

Az Sulleyman RT @The_Crox: Exclusive from me and ⁦@noeltitheradge⁩ for ⁦@BBCNews⁩ Priti Patel staff member received £25k payout over bullying allegatio… 14 hours ago

Bassett12Carol

C.M.Bassett RT @Farquharson: @MsParaDoxy @allisonpearson The staff member was already leaving when Priti Patel started and the issues were with other p… 14 hours ago

