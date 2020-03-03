Louis Theroux's grandmother given bizarre present by Tom Cruise Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hollywood star Cruise is the most high-profile member of the controversial religion which was the subject of Theroux's film My Scientology Movie. Hollywood star Cruise is the most high-profile member of the controversial religion which was the subject of Theroux's film My Scientology Movie. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this