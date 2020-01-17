Global  

Fiona Bruce 'briefed by BBC Question Time bosses over Laurence Fox'

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Fiona Bruce 'briefed by BBC Question Time bosses over Laurence Fox'Former Lewis star Fox made headlines in January after arguing with audience member Rachel Boyle.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Laurence Fox quits social media over Question Time backlash [Video]Laurence Fox quits social media over Question Time backlash

Laurence Fox has quit social media over the fierce backlash to his controversial 'Question Time' appearance.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:50Published

Question Time: Laurence Fox labels audience member 'racist' in Duchess of Sussex row [Video]Question Time: Laurence Fox labels audience member 'racist' in Duchess of Sussex row

Actor Laurence Fox clashes with an audience member over whether the press' treatment of the Duchess of Sussex is racist. Mr Fox said the UK was the most 'tolerant, lovely country in Europe'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

