Tommy Robinson 'arrested after fight breaks out in Center Parcs pool'

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Tommy Robinson 'arrested after fight breaks out in Center Parcs pool'Witnesses claimed that Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, confronted another man before punching him in the face, The Sun reports.
