Priti Patel must step down over bullying allegations, Labour says

Independent Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Labour's Diane Abbott has called on Priti Patel to step down as home secretary while the Cabinet Office conducts an inquiry into bullying allegations levelled against her.
News video: Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims

Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims 02:10

 Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to "establish the facts" following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove confirmed the action being taken following an urgent question from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Report...

PM asks Cabinet Office to ‘establish the facts’ after Priti Patel allegations

Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts”, following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code.
Belfast Telegraph

Priti Patel criticises ‘false allegations’ amid claims of bullying and distrust

Home Secretary Priti Patel has expressed her concern at “false allegations” she says are being made about her amid claims of bullying and distrust from...
Belfast Telegraph


