William and Kate to begin three-day Ireland visit

BBC News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will begin their first official visit to Ireland in Dublin.
Recent related news from verified sources

William and Kate's Ireland visit: What do the duke and duchess hope to achieve?

It builds on the success of the Queen's 2011 visit - but has Brexit set Anglo-Irish relations back?
BBC News

William and Kate to make first official visit to Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be “looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people” during their first official visit...
Belfast Telegraph


