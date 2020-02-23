Global  

Kubrat Pulev vows to wreck hope of Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury super bout

BBC Local News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Kubrat Pulev promises an upset when he meets Anthony Joshua in June but the 5 Live Boxing team feel Joshua will prevail to set up a Saudi Arabia fight with Tyson Fury.
Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title [Video]Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title

Britain's Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday. Ciara Lee reports

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title [Video]Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Tyson Fury produced a stunning performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title. Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder –..

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Eddie Hearn wants contracts finalised NOW for 2020 all-British super fight

An Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight must happen this year, Eddie Hearn believes. The two fight Kubrat Pulev and Deontay Wilder respectively in June and July,...
talkSPORT

Ariel Helwani's MMA Show to feature boxing promoter Hearn, UFC star Jedrzejczyk

Eddie Hearn will discuss a clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury while Joanna Jedrzejczyk will talk about her upcoming title bout.
ESPN

