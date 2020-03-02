Global  

Inside The Actors Studio host James Lipton dies aged 93

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
James Lipton, who got Hollywood greats to open up about their lives and art on his television show Inside The Actors Studio, has died aged 93.
News video: 'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead At 93

'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead At 93 01:57

 James Lipton, the longtime former host of "Inside The Actor's Studio" has died at his Manhattan home at the age of 93. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

James Lipton, host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dead at 93 [Video]James Lipton, host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dead at 93

Ovation TV confirmed the news of Lipton's death on Monday via Twitter.

James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News [Video]James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News

James Lipton, creator and host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dies at age 93, the shocking next star of 'The Bachelorette' is revealed and 'Judge Judy' is coming to an end.

3/02: CBS Evening News

Coronavirus death toll rises in U.S.; "Inside the Actors Studio" host James Lipton dies at 93
CBS News

'Inside the Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead at 93 from Bladder Cancer

"Inside the Actors Studio" host and veteran TV writer James Lipton has died ... TMZ has learned. Lipton passed away peacefully Monday morning at his New York...
