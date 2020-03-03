GMB viewers left "feeling sick" as Piers Morgan tucks into a plate of jellied eels live on air Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"There was definitely a second there from @piersmorgan expression that said "what have I done"..." "There was definitely a second there from @piersmorgan expression that said "what have I done"..." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this