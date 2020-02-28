Coronavirus: ‘Far too early’ to cancel the London Marathon – Health Secretary

¨*Moral Decay*¨ RT @LBCNews: Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said it is "far too early" to cancel or restrict participation in the London Marathon as par… 12 minutes ago Flourish gratitude RT @itvlondon: Coronavirus: 'Far too early' to cancel the London Marathon, says Health Secretary https://t.co/cS0do6fttR https://t.co/0xs1X… 28 minutes ago LBC News Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said it is "far too early" to cancel or restrict participation in the London Mara… https://t.co/Iw6OdTO3ha 28 minutes ago ITV London Coronavirus: 'Far too early' to cancel the London Marathon, says Health Secretary https://t.co/cS0do6fttR https://t.co/0xs1XLQDUo 41 minutes ago Univ. of Iowa AAUP RT @VanessaMiller12: Iowa, Iowa State cancel popular study abroad programming in Italy -- Precaution against coronavirus has hundreds of st… 7 hours ago fijikeith RT @FOX4: North Texas schools bring students home early, cancel future study abroad trips due to coronavirus https://t.co/uCM3WPftdd 10 hours ago FOX 4 NEWS North Texas schools bring students home early, cancel future study abroad trips due to coronavirus https://t.co/uCM3WPftdd 10 hours ago NuclearGeek Coronavirus forced me to cancel attendance to a conference I had already driven 1000 miles for. I had to end up tak… https://t.co/dQLTcojgOa 12 hours ago