Coronavirus: ‘Far too early’ to cancel the London Marathon – Health Secretary

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said it is “far too early” to cancel or restrict participation in the London Marathon as part of the Government’s coronavirus containment strategy.
Coronavirus risk to Americans low, but that can change - U.S. health secretary

The risk to American people from coronavirus is low, but that could change, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday.
UK health worker diagnosed with coronavirus as number of deaths worldwide tops 3,000

The Health Secretary admitted it was "inevitable" the coronavirus would continue to spread
