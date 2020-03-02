Global  

Coronavirus action plan: The key points from Government's plan for Covid-19

Wales Online Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
One fifth of the UK's workforce are expected to be off at any one time when Coronavirus peaks in the UK later this year
News video: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely 00:56

 Speaking after an emergency coronavirus Cobra meeting where ministers gathered to discuss a “battle plan” to be published on Tuesday, Boris Johnson said the spread of Covid-19 was “likely” to become “more significant” for the UK in the coming days. He said: “We have also agreed a plan...

Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying [Video]Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said “probably around 1% of people who get this virus might end up dying”, but that the death rate varies according to age group. The..

Truss: Government has 'very good' plan to tackle coronavirus [Video]Truss: Government has 'very good' plan to tackle coronavirus

Liz Truss says the government has a "very good" plan in place to tackle coronavirus, adding Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been "absolutely engaged" in dealing with the outbreak. Report by Alibhaiz...

National coronavirus plan: What are the key points?

Here are the key points from the Government’s plan to tackle coronavirus in the UK.
Belfast Telegraph

School to close and retired doctors called back to duty in Boris Johnson's coronavirus action plan

School to close and retired doctors called back to duty in Boris Johnson's coronavirus action planGovernment ready to close schools and instruct police to ignore minor crimes if Covid-19 coronavirus becomes widespread
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

