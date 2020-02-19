BBC WM star Danny Kelly reveals his new name is Joe Lycett as listeners reveal sleepless nights

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

When the DJ formerly known as Danny Kelly took to the BBC WM airwaves today with his new name of Joe Lycett listeners greeted him like a long-lost friend - but called him Joe. When the DJ formerly known as Danny Kelly took to the BBC WM airwaves today with his new name of Joe Lycett listeners greeted him like a long-lost friend - but called him Joe. 👓 View full article

