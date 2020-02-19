Global  

BBC WM star Danny Kelly reveals his new name is Joe Lycett as listeners reveal sleepless nights

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
BBC WM star Danny Kelly reveals his new name is Joe Lycett as listeners reveal sleepless nightsWhen the DJ formerly known as Danny Kelly took to the BBC WM airwaves today with his new name of Joe Lycett listeners greeted him like a long-lost friend - but called him Joe.
Recent related news from verified sources

BBC WM star Danny Kelly back on air today - as Joe Lycett

BBC WM star Danny Kelly back on air today - as Joe LycettJoe Lycett was hosting the BBC WM morning show today - after Danny Kelly changed his name to that of the Birmingham comedian now known as Hugo Boss
Tamworth Herald

BBC radio host changes name to Joe Lycett on back of Hugo Boss stunt

A BBC radio presenter has changed his name by deed poll to Joe Lycett after the popular comedian legally changed his own name to Hugo Boss.
Belfast Telegraph


