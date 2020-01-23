Coronavirus: Scotland facing 'serious situation'

BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sets out Scotland's coronavirus strategy as part of the UK action plan.



Recent related videos from verified sources Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36 Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published 3 days ago UK on alert for deadly coronavirus with four people tested in Scotland Britain is braced for more potential cases of the deadly coronavirus as four possible cases are tested in Scotland. Professor Jurgen Haas, head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh,.. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:15Published on January 23, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Scotland BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Scotland increases from one to three.

BBC Local News 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this