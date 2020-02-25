Global  

UK coronavirus cases reach 51 after 11 new patients test positive

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
UK coronavirus cases reach 51 after 11 new patients test positiveHealth Secretary Matt Hancock said the threat of coronavirus to the UK is "increasingly serious" but stressed the Government and the health service are "well-prepared".
News video: Coronavirus Update: Second Potential Community Transmission Case Reported

Coronavirus Update: Second Potential Community Transmission Case Reported 02:20

 We've learned of two more coronavirus cases across the country where the patients did not travel or have contact with an infected person; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City [Video]First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman returning from Iran tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday.

State officials respond to Coronavirus [Video]State officials respond to Coronavirus

We now know Florida&apos;s first two cases of the Coronavirus are patients in the Tampa Bay area. But as that news surfaces, so are questions surrounding the timeline of when our state&apos;s..

Ont. investigating 21 people for possible COVID-19 infection, no new cases

Ontario doctors are testing 21 people for possible coronavirus infection, up from 9 on Monday, and say no new patients have tested positive for the virus since...
CP24

Wall St loses ground on fears of NY virus spread

Wall St loses ground on fears of NY virus spreadNew York — U.S. stocks lost ground with the S&P falling to session lows in a volatile session on investor jitters on Wednesday over the prospect of coronavirus...
WorldNews

